Letter: Time for parties to come clean over state of country's financial issues

I feel both the main political parties need to start being straight with the public.

Massive Government financial support during the Covid and Ukraine/energy crises (plus a lesser impact from the Truss debacle and Brexit) has led to a major increase in debt interest to around £100 billion each year. This is just interest, we get nothing for it and it virtually equates to total spending on the whole of the education sector every year.The fact is that, as a result, we are all going to be worse off for some time (hopefully with a safety net for the poorest), but neither party is prepared to say so for electoral reasons.

We clearly cannot borrow more and we can’t cut public expenditure, with public services on their knees and getting worse. We can either carry on as we are or increase taxes in a progressive and fair way (to protect the less well-off) and which does minimal damage to a struggling economy. Either way we have been and will be worse off for some while. Labour and the Conservatives should face reality and come clean with the British people.

Tony Symes

Darley Dale

