Letter: Time for council to act now before our beautiful town is damaged forever

I had a walk around town last Friday and was absolutely disgusted with the number of closed shops, and the disgrace that is now the market.

What once was a thriving centre, with a world class shopping experience, and bustling market has turned into a ghosttown.

Hiking car park prices, which can only be a revenue generator for this lacklustre council, will only serve to drive people out of town to retail parks and Meadowhall.

The people of Chesterfield deserve better than this.It’s about time the council got its finger out and put some thought and effort in before our beautiful town is damaged forever.

Christopher Siddall-Moss

Shuttlewood

