Letter: Those guilty of Arthur's murder should have faced the judge
A child subjected to horrific injuries and mental torture was failed by people around him that made up his support bubble. That is never in dispute.
What I cannot get my head around is the guilty party refused to face the judge (to hear the sentencing remarks or victim impact statements) in court. How can this be?
Who is dictating procedures here? Her sentence was issued without her presence, simply because she refused to enter the room.
That cannot be morally right.
I consider the fact she was able to do as she wishes another sign of our soft-on-crime times.
This attitude to offenders instills no fear in would-be perpetrators.
May Arthur find peace in the next world, and, by his untimely death, create much required changes to care and legal systems.
Alan Armstrong
Chesterfield
