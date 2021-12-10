What I cannot get my head around is the guilty party refused to face the judge (to hear the sentencing remarks or victim impact statements) in court. How can this be?

Who is dictating procedures here? Her sentence was issued without her presence, simply because she refused to enter the room.

That cannot be morally right.

A reader writes in anger that little Arthur Labinjo-Hughes's killer refused to enter the court room when being sentenced.

I consider the fact she was able to do as she wishes another sign of our soft-on-crime times.

This attitude to offenders instills no fear in would-be perpetrators.

May Arthur find peace in the next world, and, by his untimely death, create much required changes to care and legal systems.

Alan Armstrong

Chesterfield

