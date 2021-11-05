Letter: This virus isn't going away any time soon

Almost one-in-five people have some kind of extra risk of Covid, through age or health, and there are so many who are vulnerable, or carers, health workers, and retail assistants and others who are exposed every day.

Most people will know someone in their family or circle of friends who is at risk.

With the numbers not going away, the return of social distancing and masks are small inconveniences that might avoid another lockdown.

A reader feels that, as the winter months approach, we should stick to social distancing and wearing masks.

I’m extremely vulnerable, with a carer who is tired of having to dodge away from people who don’t seem to care.

L McLaughlin

By email

