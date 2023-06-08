Also, if enacted, it would force police to record dog on dog attacks.

The MP started campaigning for what she calls "Emilie’s Law" after a man in her constituency came to her in extreme distress, saying his dog Emilie had been fatally injured by another dog in a local park.

He went on the say the attack was over in seconds, and Emilie was so brutally attacked that she was immediately put down by the vet.

A change in the law could see dog owners prosecuted if it bites another dog.

The owner of the attacking dog has walked away, and not even bothered to reimburse any vet bills to Emilie’s owner.

Many dog owners, including myself, know there is a huge hole in the law if our dogs get attacked by other dogs.

The new Bill will mean owners will have the power to pursue justice if our fur family members get attacked. It will mean dog owners will need to be much more accountable at long last!

Figures released recently show there has been an unacceptable rise of 700 in do-on-dog attacks since the pandemic, and let's not forget many cases are not recorded by police, because of current laws.

Let's hope Emilie’s Law replaces current laws urgently.

J. Knight

Derbyshire

