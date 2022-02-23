The council needs to think big and proclaim that the town is ‘car-friendly’, then watch the crowds pour into the town.

Forget all these airy fairy schemes for cycleways and walking tracks, just free up all the car parks. They also need to remove yellow lines and create as much on- street parking as possible, and do whatever it takes to make Ravenside (Curry’s) open to the town, together with all the other car parks.

This is the 21st century – people expect to use their cars, electric, petrol or whatever.

"This is the 21st century – people expect to use their cars", says a reader.

John Chambers

Baslow

