Boris Johnson was in control of all the new legislation restricting our freedom of movement in 2020, to try and stave off the Covid-19 epidemic.

It was him, and his Government, that decided on the legislation. And it is difficult to decide which of his two subsequent behaviours is worse:

1. Breaking the regulations through attending parties during lockdown, or,

A reader feels the Prime Minister does not behave in a way they would wish from someone running the country.

2. Lying to the public and House of Commons regarding his attendance at said parties.

Either way it is not acceptable for him to remain as Prime Minister. If, as our leader, he refuses to abide by the laws of the land, then how can he expect anyone else to do so? We will end up with civil disorder.

And so, turning to alcohol, Boris Johnson would have us believe that drinking alcohol at work is a daily occurrence throughout government, and that he thinks this does not constitute socialising or partying. Really? Is this how decisions are made, by MPs and civil servants whose cognitive facilities have been addled by suitcases full of alcohol? If this is the case, then shame on any serving MP or PM for supporting this method of governance.

I would like our MP to stand up in Parliament and ask that the Government and the civil service move into the 21st century, where alcohol is not permitted on work premises, and does not play any role in the governance of this county.

This would be a much more effective and appropriate method of supporting our NHS, rather than standing on the doorstep and clapping for them.

Steve Martin

Matlock

