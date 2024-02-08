Letter: This Government is failing to deliver on affordable housing and people are suffering
Over 190,000 homes in England have been lost since the Tories came to power in 2010, a number equivalent to all the homes in a big city.
The Tories have failed to build enough affordable and social homes, meaning safe, secure, affordable housing is no longer the foundation on which people can rely. Developers are also all too often able to wriggle out of their commitments on social and affordable housing in new developments.
We desperately need a boost in affordable homes with social and council housing at the core of a plan for secure housing.
This government is failing to deliver and people are suffering.
K. Stone
By email
