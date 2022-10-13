The Conservative Party has been a disaster, particularly for us pensioners. Twilight years should be more trouble-free.

We remind the local Tory MPs Lee Rowley and Mark Fletcher that, unless they take action, Liz Truss and her Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will make sure their days are numbered.

Inflation will be at least 11 per cent until 2025 or longer. It is said that Labour will need two terms of office (ten years) to sort the economy.Some of us will not live to see the benefits and need help now. As a group, we do not want to see the Conservatives back in power in our lifetimes.

The NPC is very concerned about the failing economy and its effects on the vulnerable in our community.

Hopefully they will stay in the wilderness, amend their ways, and develop fairer and more humane policies for the nation for the very long-term future.

Adrian Rimington

Branch chair, National Pensioners’ Convention

