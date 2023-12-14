Letter: This environmental damage can't be recovered in our lifetime
There is usually much more to consider in such an application, such as traffic conditions and the inconvenience to local residents.
From the photograph in your newspaper, it certainly is not thinning out of a woodland, with a large area where the trees seem to have been ripped out with an excavator.The environmental damage to the woodland floor means that it cannot recover again in our lifetime, if at all. This shows that all this talk about preserving the natural environment is just talk.
There will be a lot more local concern, if this does go ahead, because quarrying brings all sorts of issues right into public life.
There should have been more help given to the protesters against this ‘project’ and I wonder if organisations, like The Woodland Trust, could maybe have helped.
I hope all concerned in the furthering of this destruction of our landscape will be required to restore it as far as is humanly possible, from the profits of this venture.
Thank you for highlighting this matter of national interest, which I sincerely wish you should never have needed to do.
Bob Smith
By email
