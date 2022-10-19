I ask this because after a time it will become very expensive and I can see it being stopped.

Will the people using this service be moved by taxi, car or even ambulance if needs be?

In addition, with all the cost of everything becoming a millstone around our necks, may I suggest to the managers of our hospital that they, for one year at least, decline to take the £783,810 from their staff members.

A reader asks DCC what the future holds for Chesterfield.

I cannot understand how it became the norm to pay your employer to work for them.

Finally, I strongly believe that Tapton House should be used for the benefit of Chesterfield, not just sold to make a few thousand that will not last long in the council’s bank.

They should think long-term for Chesterfield, not short-term to balance the books once.

Adrian Mather

Spital

