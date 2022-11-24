R Mitchell wanted to thank the Government for giving them £400 towards energy costs and asked us all to thank them and to stop moaning.

I assume from this letter that R Mitchell is a pensioner, part of a select minority who will be eligible for these maximum payments.

What about the rest of us who aren’t in their position? Have you not thought about individuals and families, on very low incomes, probably working and struggling each week to survive? They will not be getting the generous payment you find yourself lucky getting.

A reader is angry about a letter last week saying we should be thanking the Government.

Whilst you are happy to “thank the Government” for helping you, think about those around you and the state the country is in.

This is the fifth richest country in the world, its wealth estimated to be more than £3 trillion. Yes there are problems all over the world, but just look around where you live. Surely you can see the manner in which local services are being decimated year-upon-year with totally unnecessary cuts.

If these ‘30 pieces of silver’ given to you by the Government is enough to encourage you to offer your thanks, I am sad your personal wealth and circumstances are more important than the state this country is in.

Richard Wright

Derbyshire

For the original Derbyshire Times letter click here:

