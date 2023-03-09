The objective of these ‘zones’ is to prevent residents using their cars for short journeys, and to ensure essential services are within access by walking and/or public transport.

However, something sounding so simple is impeding on human rights and actually limits access to places by residents who lack mobility, and in areas where public transport is poor, like Chesterfield.

Personally, as I have various health challenges and challenged mobility, I am unable to walk 20 minutes to my local GP surgery, and there are no bus routes to take me.

The 15-minute zones makes one reader feel trapped.

This applies to getting to the hospital for appointments, and to my local supermarkets. To get to all it requires a short car journey.

Residents say they feel trapped where 15-minute zones have been introduced. This is nothing short of appalling! Chesterfield must put resident accessibility first, especially as it’s such a deprived area.

We all want for a better environment, but the price for this is far too high and hitting the average person.

J. Hughs

Chesterfield

