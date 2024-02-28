This happened to me in January when, on that awful windy day with heavy rain, I went to ASDA Living to collect an online order.There were no Blue Badge spaces nearby so I too was of the opinion that I can use a parent/toddler bay whilst displaying my Blue Badge.I had a steroid injection in my knee the day before and was in considerable pain.I received the fine days later in the post and appealed it, unsuccessfully, despite explaining my reasons and impairment, which I could prove.It concerns me that this was passed off as ‘private land’ and any information within the fine was not to be shared. I paid the £60 for quick response as otherwise it was £100!This is outrageous money and should not be allowed. No signage says that Blue Badge holders cannot use these bays.Is this legal/legitimate? I feel they are clearly raking extortionate amounts of money in.