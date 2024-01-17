Letter: These new shopping complexes are sucking our town centre dry
With free parking, another real pull factor, I fail to understand why councillors don’t seem to apply the same focus and thought into building up our town centre business and economy?Please, no more new and unnecessary retail build projects which vastly impact on town centre business. Give people want they want, free parking, then see an eventual growth in footfall and trade.
R. Kart
Chesterfield resident
