Also, what bright spark could have any idea that creating a pet crematorium in the middle of Clay Cross was a good one? It may well be a sign of the times and we are becoming numb to any idea.

I really hope that North East Derbyshire District Council and the local Clay Cross council turn this down. There must be far better places than in the centre of Clay Cross. Perhaps the councils could help them find one.

Turn the former job centre into something for the people of Clay Cross and use it.

A letter this week highlights a few issues a reader has within the area.

Adrian Mather

Spital

