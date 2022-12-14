Letter: These issues in the area really need to stop
I hope that the vandals destroying Hasland and Holmebrook Valley Country Park toilets are given jail time and made to pay for their repair, however long that takes them.
Also, what bright spark could have any idea that creating a pet crematorium in the middle of Clay Cross was a good one? It may well be a sign of the times and we are becoming numb to any idea.
I really hope that North East Derbyshire District Council and the local Clay Cross council turn this down. There must be far better places than in the centre of Clay Cross. Perhaps the councils could help them find one.
Turn the former job centre into something for the people of Clay Cross and use it.
Adrian Mather
Spital
