Letter: These digital signs are just not worth it

As we reach the yearly school holidays, when there is always more traffic on our roads, there have been roadworks once again adjacent to the central Chesterfield Roundabout.
By F. Fox
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Since the digital sign has been put up, there have been multiple teams working on the sign which appears to me to be problematic.

Recently, temporary traffic lights to fix recent problems with it are causing traffic congestion. This is hardly good for carbon emissions, and must be costing an absolute fortune.

All of this is for the sake of a few messages on a digital sign. I think the cost and maintenance of these signs, and traffic disruption, are not worth it.

​A letter about the new digital road signs in town being a waste of money (Photo by: National World).​A letter about the new digital road signs in town being a waste of money (Photo by: National World).
​A letter about the new digital road signs in town being a waste of money (Photo by: National World).
Please Chesterfield Borough Council, let’s have no more of the unnecessary in the town!

F. Fox

Chesterfield resident

