Letter: There's some good people in this town
Panicked, I rang home, went back to the solicitor's office and couldn't find it.
However, some wonderful person had picked it up and pushed it into the door handle of my car, with everything in tact.
There are good people in the world.
Caroline Milner
Derbyshire
