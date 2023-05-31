News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Letter: There's some good people in this town

I had an appointment in the town centre, I parked in the Donut car park, called to get a drink on the way back to the car and my purse wasn't in my bag!
By Caroline Milner
Published 31st May 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

Panicked, I rang home, went back to the solicitor's office and couldn't find it.

However, some wonderful person had picked it up and pushed it into the door handle of my car, with everything in tact.

There are good people in the world.

A letter of thanks from one reader after a member of the public helped her outA letter of thanks from one reader after a member of the public helped her out
A letter of thanks from one reader after a member of the public helped her out
Most Popular

Caroline Milner

Derbyshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you so much