Letter: There seems to be total disrespect for laws and police in our town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In reference to the Derbyshire Times article about cannabis promotional leaflets being put on lampposts in Chesterfield town centre, in my opinion this is a clear message that there is total disrespect of laws and local police.

I hope Derbyshire Police have put together a special plain clothes team to investigate this properly, and not leave it up to community policing teams, who have no powers to stop and search and arrest.Is it any wonder that drug use has exploded around here in recent years?Where are the consequences? We are doing a total disservice to the many young people getting involved in drug use! Seems to me that common sense policing, out on our streets, has been abolished.I pay my taxes for effective common sense street policing please.

R. Singh

Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Is it any wonder that drug use has exploded around here in recent years?," asks a letter writer this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.