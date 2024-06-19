Letter: There seems to be total disrespect for laws and police in our town
I hope Derbyshire Police have put together a special plain clothes team to investigate this properly, and not leave it up to community policing teams, who have no powers to stop and search and arrest.Is it any wonder that drug use has exploded around here in recent years?Where are the consequences? We are doing a total disservice to the many young people getting involved in drug use! Seems to me that common sense policing, out on our streets, has been abolished.I pay my taxes for effective common sense street policing please.
R. Singh
Chesterfield
