Letter: There needs to be a halt to new housing in area

It’s understandable residents have had enough of our local council giving in to developers wanting to build on green fields at every opportunity.

By M Reed
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Government also announced that it no longer operates a goal of 300,000 homes built every year and instead will advocate local regions having more say on the amount of local development.

Chesterfield residents are already struggling to get GP and dental appointments, as well as some being on long waiting lists for operations.

There is a national shortage of doctors and dentists. This will not improve for a number of years as infrastructure will take time to hopefully improve.

A reader wants to see a halt to new housing developments.
In the meantime, it’s extremely concerning that the local council appears to ignore the reality of the lack of local infrastructure and advocates new housing developments at every opportunity.

It may mean more council tax, but residents will be suffering, with local services already under too much pressure.

M Reed

Chesterfield

