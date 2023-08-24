Letter: There is simply no incentive to use buses in our area at the moment

This meant a 15-minute wait at the Beetwell Street bus stops, but that next bus didn’t arrive.So we had a half-hour wait, on a lovely hot summer’s day, in a glass corridor, which the Pavement Centre shops’ air con systems vent into.That is nice in the winter, but in summer is unbearable.People are urged to leave the car at home, but with the facilities available, there is simply no incentive.By comparison, Mansfield has a lovely bus station with information, toilets, designated off-road parking area for each bus and somewhere comfortable to wait when the bus doesn’t turn up, which is another problem.

Mrs C

Name and address supplied

'People are urged to leave the car at home, but there is simply no incentive, says a reader this week.

