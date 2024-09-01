Letter: There is nothing clever in taking money from the easiest source available
It is simply not good enough to blame a previous administration for this action.
The older generations have built this country and they deserve respect and protection from the rest of the people in the UK, and particularly from the Government.
We are very good at looking after those who do not work full-time and the benefits that are available do cushion the blow of poverty.
Life is not something to look forward to in later years for many of our elderly citizens.
Eating or heating?
The Government must get its act together and look after its own, first and foremost.
There is nothing clever in taking money from the easiest source available.
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
