Letter: There is no getting around the fact that the floods are still happening

Re the Derbyshire Times story of September 7 headlined Plans in Pipeline for Thousands of New Homes, William Davis Homes was quoted as saying the following:
By Stuart Agar
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
“The scheme was in keeping with the council’s plan. The flood strategy showed there is no risk of flooding.”

Please note: even after extensive drain cleaning and ditch clearing, near to the junction of Sheepbridge Lane End and Dunston Road, there is still flooding.It happened three times on the week ending September 23.

Stuart Agar

A letter this week picks up on comments made about flooding in the area.
Dunston

