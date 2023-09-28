Letter: There is no getting around the fact that the floods are still happening
“The scheme was in keeping with the council’s plan. The flood strategy showed there is no risk of flooding.”
Please note: even after extensive drain cleaning and ditch clearing, near to the junction of Sheepbridge Lane End and Dunston Road, there is still flooding.It happened three times on the week ending September 23.
Stuart Agar
Dunston
