The Canal and River Trust (CRT) manages most of the canals in the UK but I feel it has demonstrated poor management in the running of these canals and fear it is now threatening complete canal closures in the future.

This will include the Chesterfield Canal and all who use this lovely canal. The canals and their infrastructure are already in a poor state of repair due to what I see as CRT’s insufficient maintenance.

CRT has failed to become self-sufficient, which it signed up to do when the trust was formed.Many boating organisations at the time said this could not be achieved but they were not listened to and sadly these groups have been proved to be right.CRT’s fundraising efforts have consistently cost millions more than they have raised and have failed to achieve adequate government help to address the financial shortfall, which currently stands at £167m, with the Defra grant post-2027 being much reduced.

The answer that CRT is adopting is to hit their easiest target, boaters, with unreasonable licence rises and costs, a rise in two years of 33 per cent for the most vulnerable group and more above inflation rises promised for the next five years.The effect of this will force many people off their boats, putting greater pressure on local councils to rehome them when there are no houses to be had. The alternative of course will be to sleep rough.

A reader is concerned about the future of canals in the area.

There have been many attempts by boater groups to talk with CRT about these increases, the long established National Association Of Boat Owners being just one, but I feel they have shown an appalling attitude, demonstrating an unbelievable lack of empathy to boaters.

The CRT has not made any internal cutbacks, in fact it has doubled the number of very highly paid directors and staff since they took over in 2012, with no visible benefit to the UK’s unique canal heritage.The trust’s reliance on volunteers has saved money but at the cost of consequently sacking many of the skilled and experienced staff on the ground who practised money-saving proactive canal maintenance.Now it is ‘wait ‘til it breaks’, a sad reflection of the future for all who appreciate the UK’s unique canal system and a worrying trend for those who call the canals their home.

Oliver Sagar

By email

