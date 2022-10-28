There really is a need for this housing as the occupiers will be paying serious money for the new premises.

Problem is that it will take ten years to build 500 houses at the rate of one a week. Quite when do the new facilities arrive?

GP surgeries are a bit of a mystery. In general, they are run as professional partnerships by a group of doctors. This is not an attractive proposition commercially.

A letter this week about the need for housing in the area.

The Derbyshire Community Health Services Trust runs some surgeries by direct labour on PAYE. This used to be organised as part of the Clinical Commissioning Group, but this is now part of Joined Up Care Derbyshire (JUCD), part of the NHS.

There are rules about the contributions made by developers. Perhaps they have to provide sites free of charge under a Section 106 Agreement with the planning department.

It could be that no one can be found to run the practice, which is where DCHS comes in.

There is not much democracy involved as the NHS is run from London on a socialist planning basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could try the Scrutiny Committee of the county council. Perhaps the site of the surgery could be marked with a notice so that everyone knows what it is for.

There is a similar problem with schools. I don't understand why this is a problem.

The occupiers of the new houses will be paying Council Tax for at least 100 years, so a 50-year loan should be possible to cover the cost of construction. There is also a New Homes Bonus from London for this purpose.

It would help if councils were free to set Council Tax as they saw fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gibbons

Alfreton

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.