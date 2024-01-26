Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am in my very late 70s and recall the dreadful attitudes that persisted then.Homosexuality was still a criminal offence and people suffered for their loved ones on their death when they were unable to grieve for them openly.If a girl became pregnant before marriage, she was regarded as a shameless hussy. No shame on the male responsible.Racism was very nasty and never criticised.

It was normal everyday attitudes and talk.There was also the atomic bomb not long released that gave fear into the hearts and minds of the population.Today I meet many young people, mostly polite, courteous and helpful.

My grandsons are a delight, all in their teens, there is plenty of talk and joking.They help with any problem related to computers and smartphones that we may lack knowledge of.There is a danger that older people remember rosy days in the past.

A reader has urged older people not to regard the past solely through rose-tinted glasses.

They were not all good and cosy times.

Janet Portman

Chesterfield

