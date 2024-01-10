There are only six other police forces that have exceeded Derbyshire Police in failure, when rated in key metrics including investigating crime and responding to the public.​This has not happened overnight. I feel there has been a steady loss of confidence and respect for the police over a number of years and the buck must stop at senior management.Perhaps the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable can explain how this has happened and what they intend to do about it?More importantly, perhaps it's time to show some accountability, take responsibility and resign.