These home workers are saving plenty of money by cutting out travel to the office, buying lunch, etc, yet we taxpayers are paying twice to both fund the running costs of local councils AND continued public sector home working!It’s an absolute cheek, and it’s high time council employees working from home returned to their heated offices.The pandemic is over, there are no excuses. Private sector companies can do as they see fit as they are not taking from the taxpayers’ purse.