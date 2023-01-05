Postal workers, driving test examiners, train drivers, barristers, lecturers, border force staff, the fire service and even nurses have felt compelled to vote for industrial action, many for the first time in their union’s history.

Barristers, border force staff, nurses etc are not noted for their militancy; what then has brought them to this point?

Put simply, these disputes can be seen as an inevitable consequence of years of libertarian hostility towards the state, to taxes, and the very concept of public endeavour.

Libertarians view the public service workforce as an unfortunate evil, whose claim on the public purse is a residual one once prior ambition to lower taxes and debt have been met.

Libertarians attach greater importance to lower taxes than strong public services operated by motivated and reasonably paid staff.

Andrew Marr argues that a consequence of libertarianism was decades of underfunding of education and science; a biased, skewed geography that prioritises services and the south of England over industry and the rest.

If this wasn’t bad enough the country is being governed by a collection of MPs whose main purpose in life appears to me to be how they can make money out of any and every opportunity that comes their way.

This must be one of the most inefficient governments that Britain has seen.

The 20 members of Sunak’s cabinet have, collectively, claimed many millions in expenses.

Given that the average wage is £30,000 a year, most people would have to work for 33 years in order to earn what some of these MPs were claiming in expenses.

These same MPs, however, have voted repeatedly to deny nurses, train drivers, ambulance drivers, teachers etc a fair pay rise in line with inflation.

It is unacceptable that the poorest in society are having to make the biggest sacrifices.

The only response that the Government has made to this situation is to announce a series of measures to restrict the public from demonstrating its protest or workers to withdraw their labour and go on strike to protect their pay and their working conditions.

The whole situation is shameful.

Mr E Runham

Two Dales