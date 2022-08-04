The lack of queues into Chesterfield that used to extend back to the Hunloke Arms has been noticeable and this is all due to changes to traffic signal timing and priorities at the St Augustine’s Road junction.

NEDDC has allowed hundreds of homes to be built along the A61 corridor, from Clay Cross to Chesterfield, to grab as much council tax as possible, but with no regard for the extra traffic chaos and demands on resources such as schools and GPs.

Stephen Smedley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'NEDDC has allowed hundreds of homes to be built along the A61 corridor, but with no regard for the extra traffic chaos and demands on resources such as schools and GPs', says a reader.

Hasland

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.