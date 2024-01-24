Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The potholes on some of our major roads in the area are simply a disgrace.I fully understand that wear and tear and the weather can create these holes but what I don’t understand is the months and months and months that go by without even a temporary fix.It is absolutely shameful when you consider that we had better value for our money 30 years ago than we do today for our roads.I would like to know what has gone wrong?

One thing is certainly for sure, I don’t hear the tyre garages complaining at the current situation.

Dave Morris

"The potholes on some of our major roads in the area are simply a disgrace", says a letter writer this week.

Derbyshire

