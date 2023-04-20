Does he not see the old Co-op on Elder Way with graffiti on the walls and windows and weeds growing up the walls? Show him the heaps of pigeon droppings outside Poundstretcher.Take him round the shopping areas to see numerous shops now vacant which are disguised to make them appear occupied.Funnily, the only area of Chesterfield that appears thriving, despite having one of the premises vacant, is Vicar Lane, which I believe is privately-owned.Take him into the toilets in the precinct and let him see the state of them. I went in recently. A young man was coming out and told me one of the toilets wouldn’t flush. I needed to use the other toilet.I discovered there was no toilet paper and used some tissues, which I had fortunately in my bag. However, this toilet also didn’t flush, so there were now two full and unflushable toilets.What an attraction for visitors to Chesterfield to see. I don’t believe we should criticise the town but I also believe Peter Swallow needs to see the reality of what it has become. We have a glut of vape shops, Turkish barbers, cafe and eating outlets but our market is now virtually extinct, yet we still have the nerve to say Chesterfield is a ‘market town’.Instead of asking people to ‘talk up the town’, he should be putting pressure on the borough council to play its part in making Chesterfield what it was in years gone by.