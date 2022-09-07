If consultation processes had been carried out in the first place, Tapton House’s future may well have been amicably planned by now.

When will our "elected" representatives learn it is totally unacceptable to exclude public opinion on important issues, including heritage? There are many listed buildings in the country being saved because local authorities have signed them over to resident groups.

The sooner Chesterfield BC has dialogue, and considers this the better for the house, at least then grants can be applied for, as well as fundraising campaigns.

Tapton House, Chesterfield, is up for sale and it has created quite a stir with locals.

Once out of the council’s clutches, Tapton House can be opened again and make a fresh start. My background is in marketing and the potential is huge, but Chesterfield Borough Council needs to have the will to work with the people.

Just because they see Tapton House as a cash sucking cow, which it is, they fail to see any importance in its celebration and potential.

So councillors do the right thing, start speaking and listening to local residents.

K Stewert

Derbyshire

