Well, the committee did an amazing job.

There were 30 stalls with all sorts of things to buy, eat, do, play, win, etc.

The win a prize every time toy tombola was extremely colourful and popular.

Tansley had a good turn out for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Holymoorside Band, Winster Morris Men, the young girl who sang God Save The Queen and more were all very good.

Hundreds turned out on a windy day to enjoy it.

In fact in was so good I went back again later as it lasted six hours.Well done Tansley.

It’s clearly a village with community spirit well alive.

Thanks to everyone who gave their time to put this on and who manned all the stalls (eg. the bouncy castle and the teas/coffees to name two).

David Kay

Cromford

