Letter: The only hope for the town centre is to welcome cars with free parking
I believe it is well-known that Labour and the Lib Dems hate cars and wish to force people onto buses, but this is the 21st century and people expect to use their cars, whether they are electric, hybrid, petrol or whatever.
The only hope for the town is to welcome cars with free parking and encourage on-street parking where possible.
John Chambers
Baslow
