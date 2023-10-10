News you can trust since 1855
Letter: The only hope for the town centre is to welcome cars with free parking

Chesterfield town centre is doomed with its council. If you wish to attract more people to your town, the last thing you do is put up the entry fee
By John Chambers
Published 11th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
I believe it is well-known that Labour and the Lib Dems hate cars and wish to force people onto buses, but this is the 21st century and people expect to use their cars, whether they are electric, hybrid, petrol or whatever.

The only hope for the town is to welcome cars with free parking and encourage on-street parking where possible.

John Chambers

The question of free parking in Chesterfield features in a letter this week.
