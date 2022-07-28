The new owner brought along quite a few of her own staff, and Eyres' regular staff, who had been with the company for quite a few years, gradually, over a short period, left.

Consequently, things changed and I feel were 'not quite what they were'.

I worked for Eyres for 40 years, and I feel it's very unjust that the company that was, is taking so much flak for a new company that purchased the name as well as the shop, and, in my view, didn't give anywhere near the good service and reliability the original Eyres was renowned for.

A reader praises the original owners of Eyres in Chesterfield.

B. J. Draycott

Brimington

