Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Health Service started in 1948.

At that time, diphtheria, pneumonia, measles, scarlet fever, TB, polio and rickets etc, were among the life-threatening diseases it had to deal with.

Here we are now in 2024, in a world with drug addicts, drunks, shootings and stabbings. The NHS was not founded to treat the above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why do people always seem to ask where the money is going? It seems obvious to me.We have operations now that cost thousands of pounds, plus technology similarly costing thousands of pounds.

"We have operations now that cost thousands of pounds, plus technology similarly costing thousands of pounds."

The NHS is a bottomless pit of money - the more money it has, the more it gets!

Maureen Nugent Burrows

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.