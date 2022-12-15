The theory is that businesses will find profitable ways of meeting demand and it does in many areas, but unfortunately not in all. The market has not created enough social care facilities, preventing the NHS from treating and discharging patients in a timely way, leading to the current logjam in A and E units.

The market has entrusted the supply of water and treatment of sewage to largely foreign-owned companies which has left us with leaky water systems and polluted rivers and coastline. The market has failed to meet the demand for good and affordable housing and we now have a housing crisis that will last many years.

The Government had made efforts to stimulate the building of housing by giving local authorities mandatory targets, but Rishi Sunak has recently caved in to a rebellion of Conservative MPs and the housing targets have now become only advisory, meaning that they are optional. Fewer new houses will be built as a result. The market can create quantity, variety and value in many parts of the economy but in others it does not. The task of politicians is to decide where it does and does not work.

A letter about the market mechanism and its failure to meet demand. A reader feels successive Governments haven't made the right decisions.

Martin Willey

Derbyshire

