I cannot help thinking the reason must be down to more environmental issues and perhaps not all to climate change, such as loss of habitat in our country with building development.

What about electro-magnetic frequencies from areas saturated with telecom poles? I am sure these could be a reason for a massive decline. I would like an explanation as to what studies are being done to rectify such a loss.

No wonder organisations like RSPB are so concerned.

According to one reader, 73 million birds have been lost in Britain.

P. Gordon

Chesterfield

