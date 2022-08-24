Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 2 is the deadline date for any bids for Tapton House to be submitted to the selling agents.

Councillors and council employees will then be able to assess the bids and make a decision.

This will be a crucial time, not only regarding the future of Tapton House, but also about the future of councillors and council employees involved in the decision-making process.

Now that Tapton House is up for sale, a reader feels its legacy needs to be remembered.

There is overwhelming opposition in selling Tapton House for any use which would prevent, restrict community access, especially as, historically, residents of Tapton House have had huge community focus. Residents feel this is a legacy which needs to continue.

If the council faces a choice between a community-based plan with no revenue to it, or a non-community accessed plan but a cash offer, in my opinion they will most definitely lose their majority next year if the wrong decision is made.

Are Chesterfield borough councillors involved brave enough to risk losing seats?

In my opinion, as long as a community-based project is self funding, the council should gift Tapton House without hesitation.

It will cost huge amounts for repairs and utilities, but it will save money by losing responsibility for it.

The councillors should do good for the community who elected them, cut their costs, and gift it to a worthy, viable, community-based project which puts Tapton House back to use for us all to enjoy.

J Evans

Chesterfield

