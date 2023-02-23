That removing people to Rwanda is decent, sensible and realistic, rather than an obscene and unworkable plan to pay far-distant countries to take them off our hands like so much surplus waste. That the Government must and will do ‘whatever it takes’.

Recently, hundreds of members of the far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative rioted outside a hotel, housing asylum seekers near Liverpool. A police officer was beaten up, a police van was torched and 15 people were arrested. Patriotic Alternative has previously distributed leaflets in Buxton.

Do Conservative MPs who peddle hatred understand where their divisive rhetoric leads?Do they also understand that overblown, unfulfilled promises cause frustration? The final common pathway is violence.

"There are some Conservative politicians who seem to me to continually promote hateful ideas about asylum seekers who try to come to Britain", writes a reader from Derbyshire.

The Government needs to acknowledge its role in stirring up hatred, stop spreading inflammatory language and start working to establish an orderly and humane asylum process.

A Girolami

Derbyshire

