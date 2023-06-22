George Stephenson, famous railway engineer, is buried at Holy Trinity, and many rail enthusiasts travel from far and wide to visit the church to discover more about this much-acclaimed man.

The day was wonderful, with friendly staff serving refreshments and cakes, and table service, and there were numerous displays telling the history of George Stephenson, with historical memorabilia, and other details of Chesterfield’s history at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a very busy day, and the church has announced that more than £400 had been raised!

A reader says thank you to organisers of the George Stephenson Day.

I would urge anyone who hasn’t been to try and go along to next year’s George Stephenson Day.

I can only imagine how busy Tapton House would have been if it was opened to the public, with a tea room and plenty to see.

Based on Saturday’s event at the church, it would have been extremely successful!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to the vicar, our local mayor who attended, all the hardworking volunteers and the local museum.

B. Lomas

Chesterfield

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.