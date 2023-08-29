Letter: The flame still burns brightly among CND supporters in area
Chesterfield Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament carried the blue Nurses Not Nukes banner, and members from East Midlands CND were there too, with banners from Nottingham and Derby CND.And the Chesterfield members have been out regularly doing banner drops and distributing flyers, for example at Hiroshima Day (August 6).
Moyra Jean
East Midlands Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
