Letter: The flame still burns brightly among CND supporters in area

In reply to Vic Ruck’s letter in Derbyshire Times (August 17), there was a good turnout of CND supporters at this year’s May Day.
By Moyra Jean
Published 30th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Chesterfield Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament carried the blue Nurses Not Nukes banner, and members from East Midlands CND were there too, with banners from Nottingham and Derby CND.And the Chesterfield members have been out regularly doing banner drops and distributing flyers, for example at Hiroshima Day (August 6).

Moyra Jean

East Midlands Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

