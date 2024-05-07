Letter: The fault for our declining services in area lies firmly with Westminster
In fact, in the last 14 to 15 years some 34 per cent of government funding has been cut to local councils.There is no wonder that our local services continue to decline, week on week.Put the blame where it belongs, firmly in the hands of Westminster.
Alderman David Stone
Derbyshire
