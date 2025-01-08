Letter: The challenges for this government are real - but so is the progress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The relentless negativity toward the Labour Government and Rachel Reeves overlooks important signs of economic progress.

Reeves inherited a dire fiscal situation, requiring bold measures like the £40 billion tax increase to stabilise public services and address years of neglect. Criticism of increased employer taxes ignores the alternatives, such as VAT or income tax hikes, which would have hurt consumer spending even more.

Positive signs are emerging: private sector wages now exceed inflation, disposable incomes are rising, and government spending is boosting public services. Incentives for business investment remain, while overdue reforms like pension fund consolidation and a modern industrial strategy lay groundwork for sustainable growth.

The challenges are real, but so is the progress. Britain deserves a fairer narrative that acknowledges these efforts to rebuild and revitalize our economy.

A reader says the Government deserves recognition for the progress it is making.

T Stone

By email

