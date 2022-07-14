Thanks for an interesting read!

However, although the development of the old Coalite site has been welcome (the smell which lingered for years, was at last gone), with the latest earthworks taking place, that awful smell has been resurrected.

I thought the contaminated earth had been buried onsite, never to be disturbed again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has started on the Peak Pharmacy HQ on the old coking plant site, which has caused a bit of a whiff.

It appears I was wrong in thinking that.

Thanks again for your informative article.

Tony Smith

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.