Letter: The amount of rubbish by our town's roads is absolutely disgusting
I have seen bin men leaving the backs of their vehicle open and going so fast that lots of light rubbish falls back out.All it would need would be a cover which fastens down the back. I am so surprised it has not been done.I sent a message to Mr Rowley a while ago but he said he couldn’t do anything as I hadn’t read a number plate on the bin lorry, but I was driving so couldn’t write it down.
Gill Dalton
Derbyshire
