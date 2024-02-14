News you can trust since 1855
Letter: The amount of rubbish by our town's roads is absolutely disgusting

I am absolutely disgusted at all the rubbish on the side of the roads.
By Gill Dalton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
I have seen bin men leaving the backs of their vehicle open and going so fast that lots of light rubbish falls back out.All it would need would be a cover which fastens down the back. I am so surprised it has not been done.I sent a message to Mr Rowley a while ago but he said he couldn’t do anything as I hadn’t read a number plate on the bin lorry, but I was driving so couldn’t write it down.

Gill Dalton

Derbyshire

A letter this week complaining about the amount of rubbish on the streets.
