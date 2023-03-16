News you can trust since 1855
Letter: The A617 is in such a mess at the moment

I fully support the comments by Alex Deck last week: the whole length of the A617 is strewn with litter. As you approach the Chesterfield sign, with daffodils just flowering, the whole thing is spoiled by paper and plastic bags.

By Richard Smithson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read

My understanding is it is litter-picked in May and October to coincide with grass/verge cutting by DCC.

Why cannot Chesterfield Borough Council talk to DCC about arranging a litter pick in the spring when it is so much more visible. Surely this could be arranged without closing the road or a lane.

It just appears nobody cares about the main gateway to the town.

A reply to a letter submitted last week about litter on the A617.
Richard Smithson

Newbold

