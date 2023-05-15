I want to thank everyone who voted for the Labour Party, especially the members of the electorate of Wirksworth, Cromford and Matlock Bath, Bradwell and Hathersage wards, where we were successful in returning Labour councillors.

They will work tirelessly on your behalf.

I feel that the complexion of the newly elected council currently has a refreshing look.

Our future as residents in the Dales looks brighter.

Martin Rutter

Chairman of the Derbyshire Dales Constituency Labour Party

