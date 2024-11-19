Letter: Thanks to all those shop staff members who helped my unusual art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Through the Derbyshire Times, I would like to thank the staff and managers of One Stop, on Horse Chestnut Close; Walton One Stop; the Co-op at Littlemoor; and Hasland One Stop, for being kind enough to put up on their notice boards postcard-sized photocopies of a couple (in each shop) of my paintings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am grateful to the staff in all four stores for their participation and help in providing me with the opportunity to have this slightly unusual art exhibition.

If readers would like to take a look, feel free to call into these One Stop and Co-op stores. The eight works should be on view until towards the end of the month. If you also do some shopping while you are there, I’m sure those One Stop and Co-op managers would be delighted!

You can even contact me to let me know what you think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter this week is about 'a slightly unusual art exhibition' in the area.

I should also add an extra thank you to the staff member at One Stop in Hasland, who was most helpful when I discovered the loss of my bank cards! The things we do for art!

Vic Ruck

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.