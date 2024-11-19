Letter: Thanks to all those shop staff members who helped my unusual art exhibition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I am grateful to the staff in all four stores for their participation and help in providing me with the opportunity to have this slightly unusual art exhibition.
If readers would like to take a look, feel free to call into these One Stop and Co-op stores. The eight works should be on view until towards the end of the month. If you also do some shopping while you are there, I’m sure those One Stop and Co-op managers would be delighted!
You can even contact me to let me know what you think.
I should also add an extra thank you to the staff member at One Stop in Hasland, who was most helpful when I discovered the loss of my bank cards! The things we do for art!
Vic Ruck
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.